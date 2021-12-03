NPCIL opens application process for 72 posts including Stipendiary Trainee, Nurse; check details here

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the various posts is till 4 pm on 27 December. Also, through this recruitment drive, a total of 72 posts will be filled in the organisation

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts in the organisation including Technician, Stipendiary Trainee or Scientific Assistant and Nurse at the Narora Atomic Power Station. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of NPCIL at https://npcilcareers.co.in/

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the various posts is till 4 pm on 27 December. Also, through this recruitment drive, a total of 72 posts will be filled in the organisation.

Check the details of the vacancies below:

For Technician/B and Pharmacist/B: One vacancy

For Steno Grade – 1: Two vacancies

For Nurse – A: Five vacancies

For Stipendiary Trainee or Scientific Assistant: Nine vacancies

For Assistant Grade 1: 12 vacancies

For Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) (Cat - 2): 42 vacancies

All the above declared posts are identified for Narora Atomic Power Station nevertheless it carries with it the liability to serve in any of the units/sites of the Corporation across the country.

Check simple steps to apply for the vacancies:

Go to the official website at https://npcilcareers.co.in/

Search and click on Careers tab that is available on the homepage

Then hit the button on “Click here to view details & Apply Online” against Recruitment of Non-Technical Posts, Paramedical and Stipendiary Trainee at NAPS option given on the page

Candidates are requested to register themselves and proceed with application form

Kindly, fill in all the required details and upload the documents as asked. After following all the process, click on submit

Kindly, keep a printout of the form for future need

Check direct link to apply online for the vacancies: https://npcilcareers.co.in/NAPS2021/candidate/Default.aspx

Meanwhile, those interested can check the official notification here: https://npcilcareers.co.in/NAPS2021/documents/advt.pdf

Details on eligibility criteria and selection process:

Those who are applying should note that the minimum age limit for all the posts is 18 years. While, the upper age limit for Assistant Grade 1 and Steno Grade – 1 is 21 years. The maximum age limit for Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) (Cat - 2) post is 24 years, while for Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat - 1), Pharmacist/B, and Technician/B vacancies, the maximum age limit is 25 years. For Assistant Grade 1 and Steno Grade – 1 the upper age limit is 28 years and finally for Nurse – A the age limit is 30 years.

Furthermore, the selection process for each post is different but it is mandatory for all candidates to appear for the written exam that will be followed by a skill test.

