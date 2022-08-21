Now, Noida woman does a Shrikant Tyagi, abuses and roughs up society guards as 'Biharis' - WATCH

Police case has been registered against the woman - Bhavya Rai - based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle was taken to the Police station and she has been arrested

New Delhi: Days after the video of a woman slapping an e-rickshaw driver went viral, another clip of a woman abusing her society's security guard has taken the internet by storm. In a video clip going viral on social media, Bhavya Rai can be seen hurling abuses at a security guard near residential society gates, using profanities, showing obscene gestures and pushing him roughly.

Earlier today, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women shared the video of the incident where the woman can be seen abusing the security guard. She captioned the clip, "This woman is openly abusing this guard with so much hooliganism and abusing. What kind of vulgarity is this? @noidapolice Strict action is necessary against this woman."

The woman can be seen grabbing the guard’s hand while he exercises restraint and is seen pleading for her to calm down.

Caution: Watch with discretion as video contains abuses

After a while, the woman begins to hurl abuses at the guard, while his colleagues continue to try and pacify her. She repeatedly grabs the guard’s collar. She evens abuses them as Biharis and asks a guard to control them.

After woman's misbehaviour, the guard is seen to be upset, and talks about quitting the job.

Society Secretary Ankit Kuchhal said that the woman is a tenant and she is an advocate staying there since three-four months. "We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary actions by the society will be taken," he added.

The video comes days after the arrest of politician named Shrikant Tyagi. The political leader was seen abusing and threatening a woman inside Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 in Noida. He was arrested by the police after being on the run for four days following massive social media outrage.

Latest reports reveal that Noida police arrested the woman for allegedly misbehaving with the security guard of the high-rise society she resides in.

News agency ANI tweeted, Bharti Singh, Additional CP (HQ) as saying, "A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to police station and she has been arrested."

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

According to a report by The Indian Express, a police spokesperson said that officials of Noida Sector 126 police station have taken cognisance of the video that went viral on social media of the woman misbehaving with a guard at Jaypee Wishtown.

"The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter,” the spokesperson added.

As per reports, following the heckling, he security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at the Sector 126 police station.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.