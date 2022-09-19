Now, Indian Air Force has its own 'Project Cheetah'

In recent years, the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has either curtailed or canceled several major import deals in order to take forward the 'Make in India' campaign in the defence sector

New Delhi: The world’s largest importer of weapons and military equipment, India has been focussing updrading its domestic defence industry and reduce dependency on foreign technology.

In recent years, the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has either curtailed or canceled several major import deals in order to take forward the ‘Make in India’ campaign in the defence sector.

As part of this initiative, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is now planning to pursue its ‘Project Cheetah’ under the ‘Make in India’ campaign. Under this project, Indian defense manufacturers will equip Israeli Heron drones with indigenous strike capabilities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to equip its existing fleet of Israel-made Heron unmanned ariel vehicles (UAV) drones with better communication facilities and missiles as part of its ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’.

Earlier, Israeli arms manufacturers had been earmarked for this project. However, now the Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to take this project forward by developing its own drones through Indian defence firms.

Apart from UAVs or drones with the IAF, the ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’ also aims to upgrade Israeli drones in the Indian Navy and the Indian Army with better strike and surveillance capabilities. These drones are to be equipped with lethal missiles and laser-guided bombs. According to defence officials, ‘Project Cheetah’ is to be implemented under the leadership of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

For a long time the Indian armed forces have been dependent on IAF Israel-made Searcher II and Heron UAVs for reconnaissance and espionage purposes. After being revamped under 'Project Cheetah', the Heron will allow the Indian armed forces to get accurate intelligence inputs regarding enemy forces. Apart from this, they will also be made capable of targeting enemy positions from a long distance.

Developing Israeli drones will also enable ground stations to remotely operate these drones and control them through satellite communication systems. As per initial plans, India was planning to acquire 30 US armed drones equipped with strike capability, including long-range missiles, which were to be distributed equally among the three armed services.

