'NoTo drink and drive': Jaipur Police's strict warning on road safety includes Naatu Naatu twist

If you take a look at the recent trends, from the television screens to social media feeds, the Telugu dance number – Naatu Naatu is marking its presence everywhere. Though it might need no further introduction, the energetic song from the 2022 Blockbuster movie RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the best original song earlier on 11 January. Following the groundbreaking achievement of the Indian film, people across the country have been sent to a frenzy. Amid this, the Jaipur Police has come up with a stern warning regarding “drink and drive” with Naatu Naatu twist. The department shared the post on its official Twitter on 12 January.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence in all states across India. Police always try to make the general public aware of the rules through advertisements on roadside hoardings as well as radio and television broadcasts. With the introduction of social media, it has become convenient for administrative departments to interact with citizens in a more effective manner. Thus, the reference to viral topics in the mean of social awareness is not a rare scene.

Following the trend, the Jaipur Police reminded general people that consuming alcohol inside a car is a strict no. To make the message interesting, the authority used a pun on the name of the song Naatu Naatu. A quote on a picture of RRR stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – noted, “Say NoTo NoTo NoTo NoTo Drinking while Driving.”

Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win, but let’s make sure it’s not in our car.🙌🏻 Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.💫 pic.twitter.com/fm8Wags2nt — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) January 12, 2023

The caption of the post read, “Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win, but let’s make sure it is not in your car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.”

Jaipur Police’s unique way of spreading an important message in such a creative way unquestionably earned many plaudits from the users. The post has received hundreds of likes since being dropped on Twitter. An individual lauded the Jaipur Police in the comment section saying, “Very nice try and very creative.”

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police quite identically demonstrated their creativity while sharing a message of road safety. They congratulated the RRR team for their Golden Globe victory and then shelled out a reminder of respecting the red lights with the help of the movie title.

The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety ; #Naatu,Kabhi red light skip kare#Naatu,Kabhi tripling kare#Naatu,Kabhi drunken driving kare#Naatu,Kabhi traffic rules tode Congratulating the makers of #RRR for winning the Best Original Song award #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/y5vZhT0WMK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 11, 2023

According to the UP Police, RRR means “Respect the Red light on the Road.” The caption explained, “The nominations for Golden Global rules of Road Safety: Kabhi red light skip kare, Kabhi tripling kare, Kabhi drunken driving kare and Kabhi traffic rules tode.” The Twitter post garnered more than 1,000 likes and numerous reactions.

