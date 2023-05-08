Notice issued to SpiceJet on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition
A two-member Principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing
A notice has been issued to SpiceJet by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier.
The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 17. The petition was filed by Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd.
A two-member Principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.
Related Articles
A SpiceJet spokesperson said that in the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in normal course. ” There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same,” he said.
The latest development also comes at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.
Aircastle filed the petition against SpiceJet on April 28.
Last week, SpiceJet said there were no aircraft from Aircastle in the airline’s fleet and that the filing of the petition will in no way affect its operations.
According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending before it.
The plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd was filed on February 4.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why has Go First filed for bankruptcy? What happens to passengers who booked tickets?
Go First, the Wadia Group-owned carrier, has filed for bankruptcy stating that the ‘serial failure’ of Pratt & Whitney engines is to blame. The low-cost airline said in a statement that it had lost Rs 10,800 in revenue due to the ‘defective’ engines provided by the Connecticut-based company
Go First says 'serial failure' of P&W engines forced airline to approach NCLT
Go First said it has been forced to apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) because of the recurring and persistent issues with the GTF (Geared Turbofan) engines supplied by P&W
After IndiGo, SpiceJet becomes part of 'Operation Kaveri', brings 184 Indians back home
SpiceJet carried out its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in Sudan