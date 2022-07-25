Not just Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu has two more lavish residence-cum-offices: Know where

President of India Droupadi Murmu has two retreats — Shimla and Hyderabad — where the Head of State conducts business at least once a year. There is popular demand to create another one in north east India to complete the integration of India

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India, carrying on her shoulders a lot of firsts: first woman tribal president; first president to be born after Independence; and youngest president.

Coming from humble origins, this daughter of India has scaled all odds that one can fathom and now she would be moving into a 340-room mansion, called Rashtrapati Bhavan spread over four floors, 2.5-km of corridors and 190 acres of garden area. The residence and the office of the President are located in the same building.

However, the President of India has two more official residence-cum-offices in the form of retreats, where the Head of State conducts business at least once a year: Shimla and Hyderabad. The locations of these residences—one in the north and the other down south—is to underline the unity of the country amid its length, breadth and diversity of cultures. The core office of the President shifts to that place during his or her stay.

As per the website of the President of India, “The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in our country. These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise unity of our country and unity of our diverse cultures and people.”

The Retreat Building—Mashobra—Shimla

Located at the hill top of the Mashobra, the building was taken over during 1895 by the Viceroy. The President visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts to that place during stay in The Retreat. Thousand feet higher than the Shimla Ridge Top, The Retreat is located in a picturesque surrounding. The architectural pattern and the natural beauty of the place have made The Retreat a tourist attraction in Shimla.

The redeeming feature of this building is that it is purely a wooden structure with dajji wall construction. Originally constructed in 1850, this building has a plinth area of 10,628 sq. ft.

Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Hyderabad

Located at Bolarum, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed it over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. It also has a Dining Hall, Cinema Hall, Darbar Hall, Morning room, Dining room etc. The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from this Nilayam.

