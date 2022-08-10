Not just humans, even monkey infants seem to be obsessed with smartphones
A 35-second video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a monkey infant’s fascination with the device
Smartphones may have become an essential part of our lives but for kids, it may be an object that fascinates them. It is not only human kids that are fascinated by smartphones but monkey infants as well seem to share the fascination. A video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is a case in point.
The video shows how a young monkey is attracted to a smartphone. The video shared on Thursday shows a monkey parent trying to calm down its kid as it goes out of its way to get a look at a smartphone.
The 35-second video shows the monkey kid leaving the side of its parent and reaching out to a smartphone held by a human. The curious baby monkey tries to get its hand on the smartphone and even tries to loosen the grip of the human hand on the phone. Embarrassed by its kid’s behaviour, the parent monkey tries to hold the curious kid again and again. One can see the infant's determination to check out the smartphone just like human kids who ask elders for the device.
Sharing the video on the microblogging social media platform, Nanda wrote, “Young generation is mad with smartphones.” The video has been viewed over 14,000 times since it was shared earlier on Wednesday.
Young generation is mad with smart phones ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hFg8SH9VyZ
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 10, 2022
The video seems to have resonated with several viewers who shared their reaction in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Ghar ghar ki kahani. (Story of every household).” Another user wrote, “Too cute... new generation knows it's need so well.”
Ghar ghar ki kahani — Mohana Iyer (@mohana_iyer) August 10, 2022
Too cute..new generation knows it's need so well.
— Saritalal (@Saritalal14) August 10, 2022
Noting how smartphones have changed the priorities for kids, one user commented, “They don't want food but they want the Goods.”
they don't want food but they want the Goods — Naveen Kumar (@nvnbhanwala) August 10, 2022
Another user observed, “I like the way mom admonishes her little one ‘No darling that's dangerous. Don't trust them so much.’”
I like the way mom admonishing her little one "No darling that's dangerous. Don't trust them so much "
— Shruti (@Shruti92774455) August 10, 2022
