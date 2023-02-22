India

ISKCON’s Temple of The Vedic Planetarium will be the world's largest temple which will also have the world's largest dome. 

The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) which is known for building a number of temples across the country, is now all set to open the ‘world’s largest temple’ in West Bengal’s Mayapur district. The monument which will be called the ‘Temple of Vedic Planetarium’ will also serve as ISKCON’s headquarters and is expected to open by mid-2023. Notably, the temple’s construction started in 2010 with a budget of $100 million and was expected to be completed by 2016. However, it got delayed by a couple of years due to a number of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic. As stated by the temple authorities, the monument will be a ‘one of a kind’ building that will help to showcase the entire Vedic cosmology in an interactive way to help the visitors understand the Vedic cosmos and other stories of the Puranas.

Taking to Twitter, Erik Solheim, President Green Belt and Road Institute and Norwegian diplomat, also shared a stunning picture of the temple with words of praise. “Incredible India! ISKCON’s Temple of The Vedic Planetarium in Mayapur, West Bengal will be the largest Temple in the World,” he wrote.

 

All you need to know about the Vedic Planetarium

Not just the world’s largest temple, the Vedic Planetarium will reportedly have the world’s biggest dome.

The temple will reportedly be bigger than the Taj Mahal in Agra and St Paul’s Cathedral in Vatican City and will be also counted among the tallest Hindu temples in the world.

The monument’s construction is being taken care of by Alfred Ford, the great-grandson of businessman Henry Ford. He is also a great devotee of Lord Krishna. The temple, which is being built at an estimated cost of $100 million, will be able to house about 10,000 devotees on each of its floors.

Speaking about its infrastructure, the temple has been built with blue Bolivian marble and will also have a huge rotating model that would illustrate how the planetary systems move.

The temple which has been dedicated to Lord Krishna will be open for people from all walks of life, who can come and take part in the rituals and kirtans held throughout the year.

