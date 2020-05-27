Northeasterners continue to face racist attacks in Bangalore

"Why are they troubling us so much? Why have they made it so difficult that we can't even go outside?"

Anali, a resident of Bangalore, has had enough of the coronavirus fuelled racism against Northeasterners in the state.

From being called 'corona, momos and chinki' to being judged for their physical appearances, the racism has now further taken a violent turn for some of them.

Amit Kar and Samrat Pradhan, two friends from the Northeast currently staying in Bangalore were stopped and harassed by the police. They were on their way to a medical store when the incident took place.

While Samrat attempted to record the video, the police continued to use racial slurs and assault Amit, who is from Nagaland.

The video has gone viral, however, the police speaking to Firstpost denied any such incident. This isn't the first recorded instance of racism, there have been many such which have surfaced during the lockdown. The exodus of Northeasterners from Bangalore could be a result of such events, however, the authorities continue to turn a blind eye.

