Northeastern states to receive light to moderate rainfall, says IMD
Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, likely over south Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, said IMD
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over south Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
The remnant of Cyclone Jawad, which had hit Odisha, West Bengal and other parts of the eastern coast, will weaken further into a low-pressure area on Monday, it further said.
"The depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad) over northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha coast moved northeastwards and weakened into the well-marked low-pressure area (WML) over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts at 05:30 hours IST of 06-12-2021. To weaken further into the low-pressure area (LPA) during next 06 hours," IMD said.
