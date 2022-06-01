North Indian students spreading COVID: Tamil Nadu health minister's remark sparks row
BJP leader Jitin Prasada called Ma Subramanian's remark 'extremely irresponsible, derogatory and insulting to North Indians'
Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian's remarks on Wednesday blaming North Indian students for a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state have triggered a row on Twitter.
"North Indian students are spreading COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. Students from Kelambakkam VIT College and Sathyasai college have got affected by the coronavirus infection in hostels and classes," ANI quoted the minister as saying.
Tamil Nadu | North Indian students are spreading Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Students from Kelambakkam VIT College and Sathyasai college have got affected by Covid in hostels and classes. In some North Indian states, Covid cases are still increasing: State Health Min Ma Subramanian pic.twitter.com/ekATYHgMaM
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022
The comment soon kicked up a storm on Twitter with several politicians across party lines demanding an apology from the minister.
BJP leader Jitin Prasada called the remark "extremely irresponsible, derogatory and insulting to North Indians."
Disease and pandemics do not know any state boundaries or borders as we have all experienced. This is an extremely irresponsible and derogatory statement by the Heath minister of TN, insulting North Indians. https://t.co/FVRULhoxHY — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) June 1, 2022
With inputs from agencies
