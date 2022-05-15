North India witnesses scorching heat with temperatures above 49 degrees Celsius

A tormenting heatwave swept through the National Capital and its neighbouring areas on Sunday with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius

There was no respite from the sweltering heatwave in Punjab and Haryana as mercury hovered well above normal levels on Sunday, officials said.

According to a report by PTI, a tormenting heatwave also swept through the National Capital and its neighbouring areas on Sunday with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.

Heatwave also gripped most parts of Jammu region with the mercury moving further up and settling at the season's high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Gurugram in Haryana sizzled at 48.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the two states even as maximum temperatures hovered well above 43 degrees Celsius at most places, according to the meteorological department, PTI said.

Muktsar in Punjab also reeled under extremely hot weather, recording a day-temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 47.3 degrees Celsius.

As per PTI, severe heat prevailed in Sirsa, which recorded a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius while Rohtak recorded a maximum of 46.7 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani experienced a high of 46 degrees Celsius.

Ambala's highest temperature during the day was 42.1 deg C while Karnal's maximum settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved yet another hot day, with the maximum settling at 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, among other places in Punjab, intense heatwave prevailed in Bathinda, which recorded a high of 46.8 degrees Celsius while Amritsar sweltered under severe heat at 46.1 degrees Celsius, PTI said.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 45.5 deg C while Patiala's maximum settled at 44.3 deg C. Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, too, experienced hot weather, recording respective maximum temperatures of 46.2 degrees Celsius and 46.1 degrees Celsius. Moga recorded a high of 46.1 deg C while Ferozepur sizzled at a high of 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to the MeT Department's forecast, some relief from severe heat is expected in the two states on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the weather is likely to be dry during the next 24 hours; light rain is anticipated at isolated places in the subsequent 48 hours, it said.

Dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places on May 16 and 17 in Punjab and Haryana, the weather office said.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at many places with severe heat wave conditions at isolated places during next 24 hours in Punjab and Haryana, PTI said.

However, there could be a fall by two to four degrees in the two states thereafter, it said.

With inputs from PTI

