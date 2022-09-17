'Normally, I meet my mother on birthday, seek her blessings; today so many mothers of MP have blessed me': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his mother will be very happy to see that he was blessed by a large number of women

Sheopur: On his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday addressed a convention of self-help groups and said normally he meets his mother on his birthday and seek her blessing but today he is enjoying the blessings of lakhs of mothers. He also described women as his strength and inspiration.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi released three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno national park. Later he addressed a convention of self-help groups at Karahal in Sheopur district and said his mother would be mighty pleased at the outpouring of blessings from women.

“Normally, I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me,” the Prime Minister said addressing the large gathering of women.

The Prime Minister said if he is not occupied with anything important he prefers to celebrate his birthday with his mother, who lives in Gandhinagar, to seek her blessings.

PM Modi further said that normally he doesn’t remember his birthday, but on Saturday he was blessed by lakhs of women, which will make his mother very happy.

The Prime Minister went on to say, “There has been a massive difference in the India of last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women power.”

“In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the PM said.

“Women all over – mothers and sisters – are my strength and inspiration,” the PM said.

Swacch Bharat Abhiyan became successful as it was led by women, he said.

“Just now, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke about my birthday. Normally, I don’t remember it. If not engaged with anything important I prefer to seek my mother’s blessings on the occasion; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said his mother will be very happy to see that he was blessed by a large number of women.

The Prime Minister said his government has made all kinds of efforts to strengthen women’s SHGs in the last eight years.

“Today, over eight crore women are associated with SHGs and the government aims to get at least one woman from each poor family on SHGs. To ensure the role of women in the rural economy and to explore new possibilities for them, the government is continuously working. Products made by them are being provided to a larger market through the ‘One-district-one-product’ scheme,” PM Modi said.

He said women’s empowerment ensures that their role in society is also strengthened.

Observing that his government has opened all doors which were earlier closed for women, the prime minister said, “Today, daughters are not only taking admission in Sainik schools but are also joining armed forces and becoming commandos”.

There has been a massive difference between India in the last century and the present Naya Bharat in the form of women’s power, PM Modi said.

“In the New India, women are flying their flags high from Panchayat Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the PM said apparently referring to Droupadi Murmu joining the office of President in July.

He praised SHGs in Madhya Pradesh for planting 10 lakh saplings on Saturday, which he said, “reflects their commitment towards the environment”.

The Prime Minister said SHGs have now become national-level help groups as they are committed to playing an important role in making a developed and aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) India.

On the occasion, he launched skill centres for women and handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to a woman member of Maruti Nandan SHG.

In his address, the prime minister asked people to stand at their place to welcome cheetahs and as a mark of respect for the people of Namibia for fulfilling the long-pending wish of Indians.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.