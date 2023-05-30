Non-Muslim worker shot dead by LeT terrorists in Anantnag; Family demands justice

A non-Muslim worker, named Deepu, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists when he had gone to a market for purchasing milk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Deepu, who belonged to Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area which was provided security, officials said. The circus people had their own security as well.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family. My eyes are defective for the last four years. My father is visually impaired, he can’t work. We are completely destroyed. We want justice. What was our fault?” Deepu’s brother told ANI.

According to officials, Deepu had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm.

The worker was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

ADGP Vijay Kumar was closely monitoring the situation and directed the district police to intensify their search to nab the killers at the earliest.

A little known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.

