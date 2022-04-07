Non-local driver shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Locals took the injured person to the district hospital where his condition was declared stable
Pulwama: Terrorists fired upon a non-local driver in the Yader area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.
Locals took the injured person to the district hospital where his condition was declared stable, police said. The area has been cordoned off.
On Wednesday, two terrorists belonging to different proscribed organisations, were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama district.
In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts were established in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The neutralised terrorist was identified as Shafat Muzafar Sofi resident of Batagund, who had joined proscribed terror tanzeem AGuH on October 8, 2021.
Meanwhile, the second terrorist was a member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) since August 21, 2021. He was identified as Umar Nabi Teli, resident of Lodu, Awantipura.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir recommends CBI probe into ex-governor Satya Pal Malik's bribe allegation
Malik had alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore in return for clearing the files of two big industrial houses but refused to accept the money
Jammu and Kashmir: Successive blasts cause panic in Rajouri; no casualty reported
Officials said the first blast was heard around 8.15 pm near a garbage dump in Kotranka market and the second blast occurred 10 minutes later
J&K receives investment proposals worth Rs 51,000 crore, says Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha
The minister shared the information indicating towards these proposals since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019