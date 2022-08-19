A Dehradun court has issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for drinking alcohol while sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and stopping traffic on the busy route.

New Delhi: A Dehradun court has issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for drinking alcohol while sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and stopping traffic on the busy route.

"Teams are being sent to Haryana and other locations to arrest him," said SHO, Dehradun Cantt.

Uttarakhand | A Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for drinking alcohol while sitting on a chair & stopping traffic in middle of the road. Teams are being sent to Haryana & other locations to arrest him: SHO, Dehradun Cantt (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/9wyzLoqLkG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2022

The Uttarakhand Police had registered a case against Kataria after a video showing him consuming liquor on a busy Dehradun road went viral. The video, posted by Kataria on his Instagram handle on 28 July, triggered widespread anger from Twitter users.

In the video from Dehradun, Kataria - who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram - is seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming liquor.

The video has been uploaded with background song "Road apne baap ki (the road belongs to my father)."

"It's time to enjoy on the roads," He had said in the caption.

A case has already been filed against Kataria, a Gurgaon resident, for lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet plane. People on Twitter flagged the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

