Noida youth arrested for recreating Ajay Devgn’s stunt on busy road, watch video

A 21-year-old man from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) has been arrested for doing dangerous stunts for his social media followers. The man, identified as Rajiv, performed stunts on two SUVs and a motorcycle.

In a video that has gone viral, Rajiv recreated the stunt performed by Ajay Devgn in one of his popular films. Rajiv drove carelessly and performed wheelies on his bike and that too on a busy road. Such kind of stunts may look cool on-screen but may land people in serious trouble as it happened with this fellow.

By doing so, he risked not only his life but that of other people on the road. Police said that they have taken preventive action against him.

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

SHO of Sector 113 police station, Sharad Kant told PTI that Rajiv, who is a resident of Sorakha village, has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle have also been impounded, added the official.

Kant further said that one of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belonged to Rajiv's family while the other Fortuner was taken from a relative for the video. He even informed that the boy is unemployed and was making the video for social media only. A case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

It is to be noted that this stunt of balancing oneself gained popularity with Bollywood actor Devgn's debut movie Phool aur Kaante. He had performed the stunt again in Golmaal 3 using two cars.

Earlier, a police sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh had performed a similar Ajay Devgn-like stunt using two Honda City cars in uniform and the police officer was later suspended from service along with a fine imposed on him.

