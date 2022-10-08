Noida: Woman grabs security guard by collar, misbehaves; case filed

Noida: A video of a security guard of a residential society in Noida being abused by a woman has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a woman can be seen misbehaving with a guard at Noida’s Ajnara Society.

NOIDA

देर रात 3 लड़कियों का हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा,

शराब के नशे में लड़कियों ने गार्ड से बतमीजी,

कार पर स्टीकर नहीं होने पर गार्ड ने रोका,

नशे में धुत्त लड़कियां हुई आग बबूला, कर दी गलियों की बौछार,

2 लड़कियों का काटा चालान, 1 फरार,

होम्स 121 सोसायटी का मामला

PS फेज 3 @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/9SxLPL8zOE — हिमांशु शुक्ला (@himanshu_kanpur) October 8, 2022

According to a report in NDTV, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida said, "At Ajnara Society, under Phase 3 Police Station in Noida, some women misbehaved with a guard. On the basis of the guard's complaint, a case has been filed and legal proceedings initiated against the women."

The woman in the video can be seen holding a security guard by his collar and flinging his cap off. She is also seen asking him, "Vishu kaun hain?" (Who is Vishu)?.

Last month, a woman was arrested for slapping a security guard of a high-rise society in Noida.

According to police, the incident took place in Cleo County, a high-rise society in Sector-121, Noida. The woman got angry when the security guard failed to open the gate immediately.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media in which the woman was seen arguing with a guard and then slapping him. The woman was also abusing the guards in the video.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.