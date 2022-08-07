Noida: Police slap Gangster Act on Shrikant Tyagi who assaulted woman in housing society

Trouble seems to be mounting for Shrikant Tyagi as the police has been asked to take 'strictest possible' action against him and his supporters

Delhi: Following Uttar Pradesh government's zero-tolerance policy, Noida police on Sunday slapped Gangster Act on Shrikant Tyagi and his properties are likely to be attached, as per sources.

Tyagi is accused of allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat at a housing society in Noida.

Here's the video of the incident:

According to sources, the top leadership of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has given "clear instructions" to deal with Tyagi and his supporters in the "strictest possible way." Days after Tyagi abused and pushed the woman on camera at a residential complex in Noida, his supporters on Sunday turned up at the housing complex, shouted slogans and asked for the address of that woman, NDTV reported. The accused had claimed he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior BJP leaders. The National Commission for Women on Saturday said that they have taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson of the commission Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking the arrest of the accused and a fair and speedy inquiry into the matter.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to ensure fair and speedy investigation in the matter. NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman. https://t.co/yoYVZlbTxl — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 6, 2022

The spat took place during the day at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B here when the woman objected to plantation of some trees by Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so. Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. With inputs from agencies

