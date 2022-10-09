Noida: Part of main road, construction site caves in due to heavy downpour in Noida; no casualty

Greater Noida (West): Due to heavy rainfall in National Capital region from past 24 hours, an incident of road cave in was reported near Express Astra in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Extension area on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 Am in the wee hours of Sunday when the large part of the main road adjoining the boundary of an under construction project caved in.

As per reports, there was no body present at the spot when the incident occurred. Construction worker living in the adjacent projects told media that digging of basement was going on at the construction site two days ago. The work was shut since rain started, reports suggest.

No casualty has been reported so far as the rescue teams reached the spot on time.

However, no official from the Noida authority has reached the spot, under the police station area of Bisarkh.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD had predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spell for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

The national capital and its surrounding areas (NCR) have been experiencing torrential rainfall for the past two days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded heavy rain on October 8 and October 9. The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively.

Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

The State Forecast Discussion (SFD) last on October 18 and October 18 recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

However, the difference between the minimum temperature (20.8degC) on October 7 night and the maximum temperature (23.4degC) of the following date on October 8 which is 2.6 degree C (called diurnal Variation), is the lowest for the data period analysed by the weather forecasting agency for 1969-2022.

As per the weather forecasting agency earlier, the lowest value of the same parameter for the period was seen on October 19, 1998, at 3.1 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today and it is likely to reduce from tomorrow but the sky will remain cloudy.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi.

The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, “As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh.

If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region.”

(with inputs from agencies)

