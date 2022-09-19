Noida: Minor boy blackmails teenager over obscene video, rapes her several times

The matter came to light after the victim finally narrated her ordeal to the mother after being sexually offended for two and a half months on Saturday night post which a complaint was filed

Greater Noida: A 16-year-old school boy was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl several times after blackmailing her over an obscene video, police said on Monday.

As per cops, the matter came to light after the victim finally narrated her ordeal to the mother after being sexually offended for two and a half months on Saturday night post which a complaint was filed at the Knowledge Park police station.

As per the complaint, the victim’s parents work as house-keeping staff at a private hospital. Her mother told police that she also goes to a few houses in the neighbourhood for housekeeping work just so she can help them monetarily.

Vinod Kumar Singh, Station Officer at Knowledge Park told media that the accused called her for work two and a half months ago at his house and made an obscene video after removing all her clothes, he said adding that using that video, the accused raped the girl six times in two months and also threatened her not to tell anyone.

After obtaining the video, the accused every day came to victim’s house every day after her parents would go for work and made her do things like dance, strip etc, said the complaint.

Singh added that an FIR was filed on Saturday post which the juvenile offender was arrested and sent in judicial custody.

