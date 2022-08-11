A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the bail plea of politician Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested for assaulting a woman resident in a Noida society.

The court rejected the bail plea filed under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to molestation of a woman. The court will hear the cases filed under Sections 420, 419, 482 of the IPC on 16 August.

Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody at the Luksar jail in the case.

He was separately booked in a case of cheating over the alleged unauthorised use of a symbol of the UP government in his SUV. A third case under the stringent Gangsters Act was also lodged against him, police officials said.

On Wednesday, the court had reserved its order on a bail application moved by Tyagi in a cheating case.

Sushil Bhati, the lawyer of Tyagi, said, "A bail application was moved in the cheating case in the Gautam Buddh Nagar court. We opposed the charges and the court has reserved its order."

He also claimed that Tyagi has been wrongly implicated under the Gangsters Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S said the police would be applying for his police remand, though his lawyer said they did not have any ground for it.

With inputs from agencies

