New Delhi: Noida administration on Monday demolished the illegal construction at the residence of politician Shrikant Tyagi who assaulted a woman at Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida's Sector 93.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93. Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/YirMljembh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Noida police had on Sunday slapped Gangster Act on Tyagi, who is still at large. The illegal properties he created, according to police, will also be seized.

The police said some illegal weapons have also been recovered from his house, therefore some more sections will be added to the FIR.

Tyagi had claimed he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior BJP leaders. However, the BJP had distanced itself from him.

According to sources, the top leadership of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has given "clear instructions" to deal with Tyagi and his supporters in the "strictest possible way."

Days after Tyagi assaulted the woman in Noida, his supporters on Sunday turned up at the housing complex, shouting slogans and asked for the address of that woman, NDTV reported.

Residents at Grand Omaxe, angry at the ruckus created by Tyagi's supporters, also came out in large numbers and protested against the police for not taking action.

The residents pointed out the brazenness of the politician, who despite having caught on camera abusing and pushing a woman, allegedly sent his supporters and threatened the woman and residents at night right in the middle of the housing complex, added the report.

Police later detained Tyagi's supporters for creating ruckus at the housing society.

The National Commission for Women on Saturday had taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson of the commission Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking the arrest of Tyagi and a fair and speedy inquiry into the matter.

