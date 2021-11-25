The Samajwadi Party supremo has claimed that BJP government at the Center had refused to give permission for a proposed airport to be built at Firozabad during the SP government

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport amid heavy security, the battle for credit continued off the scene. Only hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday claimed that a blueprint of an international airport at Jewar was prepared during the tenure of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati but the UPA government did not allow it to be built, a similar claim has been made by the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On Thursday Yadav tweeted in Hindi, stating that "had the BJP government at the Centre given permission for the proposed airport to be built in Firozabad during the SP government, then at this time 'churis' would also have got a chance to be associated with 'jewar' and the development of UP would have progressed towards perfection."

अगर सपा सरकार के समय फ़िरोज़ाबाद में प्रस्तावित एयरपोर्ट बनने की अनुमति केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने रोकी न होती तो इस समय ‘जेवर’ के साथ ‘चूड़ियों’ को भी जुड़ने का मौका मिलता और उप्र का वैकासिक शृंगार पूर्णता की ओर बढ़ता। सपा ही देगी उप्र के विकास को नयी उड़ान। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 25, 2021

The Samajwadi Party has also claimed the Purvanchal Expressway, inaugurated by Modi recently, as its project.

On Wednesday, Mayawati claimed that her government had done “innumerable historic work” for the development of Uttar Pradesh and accused subsequent SP and BJP dispensations of taking credit for projects that were conceptualised earlier. “When the Samajwadi Party was in power and now with the BJP, both the parties have been showing my work as their own. Even the Congress that was in power for the longest time (in Uttar Pradesh) since Independence could not do the work that I had done in such a short time,” Mayawati said.

With the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year, parties in the fray have not missed an opportunity to target one another. While the BJP has inaugurated a slew of developmental projects with an eye on the polls, Opposition parties are still working out their alliances and wrangling over credit.

