Noida: 3 Maharashtra women arrested for chain snatching from weekly markets to make ends meet

Police have confiscated a Rs 40,000 gold chain that the three women managed to snatch during the Jagannath Yatra in Sector 34, Noida on 1 July

Noida: Three domestic helps who resorted to chain snatching to help feed their children have been arrested by the police. The husbands of all three were unemployed and hence the women resorted to chain snatching to make ends meet.

They have been booked under IPC Section 379 and sent to judicial custody after being produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

All three women were from Maharashtra and would frequent weekly markets in Noida, where they would resort to chain snatching among the crowd. Police have also managed to confiscate a gold chain that they had managed to snatch during the Jagannath Yatra in Sector 34, Noida on 1 July.

As per the Police, the three women, aged around 30 have been identified as Sarika, Payal and Pratima. The women reside as tenants in Delhi's Kalyanpuri and would engage in chain snatching to make ends meet for their family as their husbands were without work.

As per a report in TOI, Additional DCP of Noida police Ranvijay Singh said that a woman had filed a complaint at Sector 24 police station earlier this month following her theft of a gold chain during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. He added that they had been on the lookout ever since and finally managed to recover the chain worth Rs 40,000.

Gyan Singh, the SHO of Sector 24 said the women would hire an auto and visit crowded places and once they selected the target, would surround the victim so that no one noticed. One would snatch the jewellery and pass it on to the second, who in turn would pass it to the third, so that even if the first person was caught she could feign innocence.

As per the report, during questioning, the women revealed they were doing this for the last eight months, mainly to feed their children. They worked as domestic helpers earlier, but left their jobs as they did not earn much.

