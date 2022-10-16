Child Marriage Free India: Nobel winner Kailash Satyarthi starts 'biggest-ever grassroots drive' against child marriage

New Delhi: Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi on Sunday launched a nationwide campaign called ‘Child Marriage Free India’ to end the social evil of child marriage.

The Kailash Satyarthi Foundation called the drive the “world’s biggest-ever grassroots campaign against child marriage.”

The campaign that aims to raise people’s awareness against child marriage was launched at a public gathering at Navranpura village in Rajasthan’s Vrat Nagar. Another Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee who is from Liberia was among the attendees.

“As a part of the campaign, women and girls led people in lighting lamps, torchlight procession in around 10,000 villages (6,015 villages by KSCF and rest by government’s and other agencies) from over 500 districts in 26 states”, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation said.

Today, millions of people around the country walked side by side, carrying a flame of light in their hands and a burning fire inside their hearts. History is being created, this is just the beginning. Together we can and we will make ensure a #ChildMarriageFreeIndia pic.twitter.com/qIRzrkvXXA — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) October 16, 2022

Kailash Satyarthi, a champion of children’s rights, had earlier appealed for nationwide collective action against child marriage. Following the appeal, “Around 20 million people participated in the launch of the campaign from across the country and pledged to end child marriage”, the foundation said.

The 2011 census reported over 12 million child marriages in the country, which is also supported by a study by National Family Health Survey. Out of 12 million child marriages, 5.2 million were girls.

According to NFHS 23.3 percent of women between the ages of 20 to 24 are married before turning 18.

The campaign launched by the Nobel Peace Laureate aims to reduce the number of child marriages by 10 percent from 23.3 percent.

Setting the campaign into action, Kailash Satyarthi said, “child marriage is a violation of human rights and dignity, which unfortunately still has social acceptance. This social evil propels an unending list of crimes against children, especially against our daughters.“

Expressing his support for increasing the age of marriage, he said, “I support the Government of India’s proposal to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21.”

He also urged religious leaders to take a stand against child marriages and ensure that the social evil is not continued.

“I call upon faith leaders to speak out and ensure that all those who perform weddings, even at the village level do not perpetuate this crime against children”, he said.

‘Child Marriage Free India’ campaign’s three objectives

The ‘Child Marriage Free India’ campaign has set three objectives for realising an end to the practice of child marriage.

First, to ensure the strict implementation of the laws on the legal age of marriage and those protecting children against abuse.

Second, to enhance the social and economic participation of women and children and ensure their empowerment by giving them free education till the age of 18.

Third, to provide safety to children against sexual exploitation.

“Child marriage has a serious impact on the education, health, and safety of our children. Elimination of child marriage has also been given priority in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We will have to make a concerted effort at many levels to end the global evil like child marriage”, the foundation said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.