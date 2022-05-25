'No vaccination, ambulance for stray dogs': High Court seeks response from Delhi government

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta directed Delhi government to apply its mind to the issues raised in the PIL and come out with a clear and considered stand in the next six weeks

The Delhi Government was on Wednesday issued a notice by the High Court on a plea seeking vaccination of stray dogs and animals against diseases like Canine parvovirus and Canine distemper.

According to Bar and Bench, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta has directed the Delhi government to apply its mind to the issues raised in the PIL and come out with a clear and considered stand in the next six weeks.

The matter will next be considered on 4 November.

“It appears that the stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot. It is necessary to look after the stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect towards animal life but also because there will be a direct impact on human population in the city,” the High Court stated.

Delhi has no proper mechanism to vaccinate dogs for Canine distemper and Canine parvovirus diseases which are known killers, according to the plea filed by advocate Rahul Mohod. He further informed the court that there is hardly any infrastructure in place for vaccination and treatment of stray dogs and animals.

On the other hand, standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, while appearing for the Delhi Government, stated that there is no research to show that these diseases affect the animals in India and that their immune system is enough to heal the disease. "As far as I know, there is no vaccine for these diseases either," Bar and Bench report quoted Tripathi as saying.

The bench, however, observed that it is not correct and lots of dogs die of distemper or parvovirus.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.