Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

No urgency to hear pleas on Arvind Kejriwal's dharna as 'deadlock' with IAS officers is broken, says Delhi HC

India Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2018 15:13:07 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said there is no urgency in the pleas against the recent sit-in dharna by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the alleged strike by IAS officers as the "deadlock" between them has been broken.

"Deadlock is broken. There is no urgency," a bench of justices AK Chawla and Navin Chawla said and asked the petitioners whether they wanted to withdraw their respective petitions.

The petitioners, also including Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, said they wanted to pursue the respective issues raised by them and the court, thereafter, listed all the matters for hearing on 3 August.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. News18

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. News18

There are two petitions, one of them by the BJP leader, against the recent sit-in hunger strike by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues — Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain — at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The other plea against Kejriwal's strike was moved by a lawyer, Hari Nath Ram, who also moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court declined to pass an interim order on 18 June. The apex court is likely to hear the matter in July.

Kejriwal and his ministers had been on hunger strike since 11 June evening to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work.

It was called off a day after the high court on 18 June had virtually disapproved of the protest by questioning who had authorised it.

The court had also observed that strikes or dharnas are held outside and not inside someone's workplace or residence.

Apart from the pleas against Kejriwal's protest, two separate petitions have been moved by lawyers Umesh Gupta and Prashant Manchanda against the non-attending of meetings by IAS officers of Delhi government.

Manchanda, whose plea was filed two days ago, has alleged "breakdown of the administrative machinery" due to non-attending of meetings by bureaucrats.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 15:13 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores