Delhi standoff: High Court asks who authorised Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in at L-G Baijal's office, says strike to be outside establishment

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led party Delhi government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office and observed that strikes are usually held "outside an establishment or office and not inside".

The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.

"Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters. When a lawyer described it as "an individual decision", the court responded: "Is it authorised?" reported NDTV.

Apart from the two petitions, a separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office.

The matters are likely to be heard on June 22. The court said the association representing the IAS officers should also be made a party in the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are demanding the Lt Governor's intervention to stop what they believe is a strike by bureaucrats and implement the government's initiative of delivering rations at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

With inputs from PTI

