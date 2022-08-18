He added that the boat's engine broke down at the sea and that its occupants were rescued by a Korean boat. Earlier in the day, security was tightened in the state's Raigad district where the boat was found

New Delhi: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On Wednesday said that an abandoned boat carrying weapons, that was found near the state's Raigad district belongs to "an Australian woman."

He added that the boat's engine broke down at the sea and that its occupants were rescued by a Korean boat. Notably, Fadnavis said, "there's no confirmation of any terror angle."

"The boat belongs to an Australian citizen. The boat's engine broke down at the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police & administration have been instructed to be prepared," Fadnavis said.

He also said that the boat drifted off the Raigad coast and that some semi-automatic weapons have been found on it.

What happened

Earlier in the day, security was tightened in the state after three AK-47 rifles were found on the boat. The local police said that a lifeboat was found along with the boat and that nobody was present on them.

An unidentified boat found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Nobody is present on either of them. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action: Local Police pic.twitter.com/gaDoFWPPvL — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast. It later drifted and grounded ashore, PTI quoted a Coast Guard official as saying.

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. Maharashtra ATS team was also despatched to Raigad to probe the incident, ANI reported.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.