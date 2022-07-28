No question of apologising: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu

BJP MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, protested against the Congress leader on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark and demanded an apology from the Congress party

New Delhi: Amid protest against his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said "there is no question of apologising".

"There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," Chowdhury said.

BJP MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, protested against Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark and demanded an apology from the Congress party.

"Ever since Droupadi Murmu was nominated for President post she was targeted maliciously by Congress, and the attacks do not seem to stop against her even after being elected as President. Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. Congress for demeaning the first tribal President of our country needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India," Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

"AR Chowdhury addressed President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' knowing that this humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," Smriti Irani added.

