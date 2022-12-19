No problem with political criticism but shouldn't disrespect our jawans: Jaishankar hits out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar gave a fitting reply to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comment on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December, saying the word “pitai” should not be used for Indian soldiers.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of parliament, the Indian foreign minister said, “We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word ‘pitai’ should not be used for our jawans.”

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jaipur last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that China is preparing for “a war” and accused the Central government of trying to “ignore” and downplay the threat, saying it is “asleep” and not ready to accept the situation.

Rahul Gandhi even claimed that the Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh are being “beaten up” by the Chinese troops.

Intensifying his attack on Rahul Gandhi, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) said politicians should not criticise jawans “directly or indirectly”, they “should be respected and appreciated”.

“We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated,” Jaishankar said.

“If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border,” asked Jaishankar in the House before the Opposition leaders who have been creating ruckus over the 9 December 9 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) followed by last week’s series of adjournments and disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?” the EAM asked the Opposition leaders.

Tawang Clash

Nearly 300 heavily prepared Chinese Army (PLA) soldiers were sent to the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal during the clash with Indian Army troops on 9 December. Indian side was well prepared and gave a befitting reply to the Chinese troops.

According to news agency PTI, at least 6 soldiers were injured in the clash and were taken to Guwahati for treatment.

India and China share an un-demarcated 3,800 kilometre frontier, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms along the de facto border known as LAC.

With inputs from agencies

