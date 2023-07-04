‘No other leader like PM Modi, no alternative to him’, says Ajit Pawar

“There is no leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no alternative to him,” said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After inaugurating his NCP faction’s new office in south Mumbai, Pawar said that the country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. “We have joined the government to support him,” he added.

Ajit Pawar indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately.

He attributed the delay to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leaving for Nagpur to welcome President Murmu who is reaching there later in the evening.

“We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement,” he said, when asked if some members in the Eknath Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

Earlier on Monday, Pawar said the NCP decided to join the coalition government in Maharashtra to “support” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort in taking India “forward on the path of development”.

He asserted that the country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi and therefore, he decided to extend support to the Centre by joining the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

“We decided to prioritise development. PM Narendra Modi has been strongly working for the country for the last nine years and he is taking the country forward on the path of development. We believed that we should also support that effort,” Pawar said.

“Overall and comprehensive development was taken into account. We have a vast experience of the administration, we can utilise it for the good,” he said.Ajit Pawar has not become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time. He has served the post five times, including twice before 2019 in a Congress-led government.

Interestingly, Pawar has been donning the role of Deputy CM for the third time in four years under three chief ministers — BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.