No one does such things on purpose: Congress' Shashi Tharoor on map controversy
The distorted Indian map that featured on the manifesto of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor did not feature the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: Having landed in the midst of a raging controversy by displaying a distorted map of India in his manifesto for the upcoming Congress presidential polls, Shashi Tharoor was forced to issue an apology on Friday evening after heavy criticism on social media and from political circles.
The distorted Indian map that featured on the manifesto of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor did not feature the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, the map apparently seemed to suggest that a major part of the region – now divided into the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir – has merged with Pakistan and China.
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto.
(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL
— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
Shashi Tharoor issues apology
Shashi Tharoor has apologized for issueing the distorted Indian map with a statement on social media platform Twitter.
“Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
BJP slams Shashi Tharoor
BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at Shashi Tharoor and alleged that the Congress does not want to see a united India.
“Shashi Tharoor, Congress’s presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis,” he posted on Twitter.
Shashi Tharoor files nomination for Congress polls
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party president. Earlier he also visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later an election manifesto was released by Shashi Tharoor. The manifesto states that if he wins the election, he will rejuvenate the party through decentralization and internal restructuring.
