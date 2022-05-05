No new political party as of now, says Prashant Kishor, announces padyatra in Bihar from 2 October
Prashant Kishor, the political strategist, said that a political party was not part of his plan for now, as there were no elections in Bihar in the near future
Political analyst Prashant Kishor today didn't announce the highly- anticipated political party, but said he would dedicate himself into building a new dispensation in Bihar.
As per NDTV, the election strategist has announced a 3,000 km padyatra from 2 October to meet as many people as possible in Bihar.
Prashant Kishor, or popularly known as PK, added that there are no elections in Bihar in the near future, so a political party was not part of his plan for now.
"I will spend the next three-four years reaching out to people," he said.
Addressing a press conference, Kishor emphasised that despite Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar rule in Bihar for over 30 years, the state is still treated as a backward one. Elaborating further, he said that in the coming three-four months he is going to connect with 17,000 people who have been identified and would help in the betterment of the state, reports IndiaTV.
जन सुराज पर प्रशांत किशोर की LIVE प्रेस वार्ता https://t.co/7oG6RB1Al9
— Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) May 5, 2022
He had termed this presser as 'Jan Suraaj' where he emphasised that his focus now will be to improve Bihar.
Commenting on the reports of him forming a political party, Kishor said that if the 17,000-18,000 people, who are there in connection with him now, come up with a plan and a strategy to form a party, it will be considered and he will be a part of it.
With inputs from agencies
This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates
