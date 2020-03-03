'No need to panic': Narendra Modi holds extensive meeting to review preparedness for coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the country's preparedness for the coronavirus outbreak and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection."

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in another tweet.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Modi's remarks come after two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.

