Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana, both patients stable; virus claims over 3,000 lives globally

Two people from Delhi and Telangana tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, but were reportedly stable, a health ministry statement said. While the person in Delhi has travelled to Italy after the virus’ outbreak, the patient in Telangana has a travel history from Dubai.

The last three coronavirus cases reported in India were from Kerala, the last one being confirmed on 6 February. All three patients are students who had returned from China's Wuhan, and are now stable.

Coronavirus deaths have crossed the 3,000-mark globally, with China alone reporting 2,912 of these casualties. The virus has spread to seven countries, infecting over 88,000 people.

Meanwhile, around 85 Indian students stranded for a week in the university town of Pavia in north Italy’s Lombardy region, which has reported 17 coronavirus deaths over the past few days, have sought evacuation at the earliest.

Seventy-six Indians and 36 foreigners were taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force quarantine centre in Delhi's Chhawla area on 27 February after they were flown in from Wuhan city on an Indian Air Force transport plane. On Saturday, all the 112 people were tested negative for coronavirus after the first set of samples was tested. "The second samples of the inmates will be taken on the fourteenth day of the quarantine period and all those whose results are negative will be released from the ITBP centre," an ITBP spokesperson added.

India had evacuated around 650 Indians from Wuhan on board two Air India flights early in February, who were kept at the same ITBP facility and one prepared by the Army in Manesar. All these people were later found negative for the virus and they were allowed to go home after over a fortnight of quarantine.

In Italy, a sharp increase in cases has been reported, with coronavirus claiming 34 lives. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it would indefinitely shut down all nurseries across the country, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, beginning Sunday. This decision came after Qatar reported its first coronavirus case.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.