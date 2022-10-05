No need for population control, says Asaduddin Owaisi as Mohan Bhagwat cites 'population imbalance'

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Constituency and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of “fearmongering over population imbalance” in the country. Owaisi said “For Mohan (Bhagwat), it (Dussehra rally in Nagpur) is Annual Day of Dog Whistle and Hate Speech.”

The AIMIM Chief also said that there was no need to have population control law as India’s total fertility rate has significantly declined.

“If Hindus & Muslims have ‘same DNA’ then where’s the ‘imbalance’? There’s no need for population control as we’ve already achieved replacement rate,” Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP further said, “The worry is an ageing population and unemployed youth who cannot support elderly. Muslims have sharpest decline in fertility rate.”

Owaisi said, “For Mohan, it is Annual Day of Dog Whistles and Hate Speech. Fear-mongering over “population imbalance” has resulted in genocide, ethnic cleansing and hate crimes across the world. Kosovo was created after a genocide of Albanian Muslims by Serbian nationalists.”

Earlier in the day, addressing a Dussehra rally, Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the need for a "comprehensive population control policy" that applies to all "equally". He further said that it was in national interest to keep an eye on "population imbalance".

"There should be a comprehensive population control policy, which should apply to all equally, and once it is put in motion, no one should get any concessions," Mohan Bhagwat said.

"Along with population control, balance on religious basis is also a matter of importance which cannot be ignored," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat further said that population imbalance has led to the division of countries and the main reason for it was conversion.

"When there was (population) imbalance 50 odd years ago, we suffered serious consequences. It hasn’t just happened to us. In today’s time, new countries such as East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo were created. So, when there is a population imbalance, new countries are created. Countries are divided," he added.

Bhagwat said: "To ensure that the society accepts the population control policy, it should be brought with determination. If the society does not accept it, then the policy will not work."

With inputs from agencies

