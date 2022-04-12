No more 'nimbu paani': Why prices of lemons across India have left a sour taste in mouth

The country has been witnessing a lemon inflation, with some cities having to shell out as much as Rs 350 per kg for the citrus fruit. Extreme heat, rising fuel prices and a smaller crop yield have left people without the zing

When life gives you lemons, one makes lemonade. However, the soaring prices of lemons across the country, has left a sour taste in people’s mouths.

All across the country, lemon prices are skyrocketing along with the costs of other vegetables such as green chillies, tomatoes and capsicums.

The costs of the citrus fruit has reached such soaring highs that it also became a trending topic on Twitter, with an explosion of cartoons, jokes and memes.

Cartoonist Manjul referred to reports of restaurant, food joint owners and customers alike despairing of the increase in the cost of nimbu paani, a summer staple.

Another popular Twitter meme was this one

As the country battles these rising prices, we take a look at what’s the reason behind it.

‘Souring’ lemon prices

For over a fortnight, the costs of lemons has increased exponentially.

In Delhi, the cost of the essential summer citrus fruit is ranging between Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg, which means even one piece costs more than Rs 10.

Similarly, it is selling for around Rs 300 per kg in Gujarat's wholesale market.

A vegetable seller in Hyderabad told news agency ANI that he used to purchase a whole lemon sack for Rs 700 but, the same now costs him Rs 3,500.

Traders said they were helpless and simply passing on higher wholesale prices.

Reasons for the price rise

There are multiple reasons behind the ballooning costs of the summer fruit. An Indian Express report explained that the extreme heat in many lemon-growing zones is damaging the market-ready crop, pushing the prices up.

Areas such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, which are known for their lemon production, are all witnessing soaring temperatures, pushing the prices further higher.

The hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices have resulted in increased transportation costs, which has been one of the main factors why vegetable prices have gone up.

From 22 March onwards, India has witnessed a rise in fuel prices, which has pushed transportation costs. Vegetable sellers say that due to the increased transportation cost and the ultimate hike in the buying price, they are bound to sell vegetables at a higher price.

Another reason that is attributing to the soaring lemon prices is that there’s a shortage in shortage in supply and high demand. In the summer months, lemons are in high demand, owing to which there is already a rise in prices.

However, a damage of crops in Gujarat due to a cyclone has also made the situation worse. A vegetable vendor was quoted as telling PTI, “The rates of lemons are soaring because of a natural calamity in Gujarat, while other vegetables that come from different states have become costlier due to the high transportation cost.”

So, as prices continue to soar, we would ask you to keep calm and sip on some ‘nimbu paani’, or not.

With inputs from agencies

