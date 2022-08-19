No logic or basis: SC dismisses PIL against Reliance-backed GZRRC zoo in Gujarat's Jamnagar

The top court also noted that the GZRRC is a nonprofit organisation with the main objective of the welfare of animals and revenue if any generated would be used by GZRRC only for carrying out rescue work

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed against a zoo that is being established in Gujarat's Jamnagar by the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (GZRRC) which is supported by Reliance Industries Limited.

The top court observed that the allegations levelled against the GZRRC lacked "any logic or basis" and were "loosely based on news reports."

The SC also noted that there “appeared no infirmity” on part of the authorities granting permissions and approvals to GZRRC.

Observing the response filed by the GZRRC, the court said that it was satisfied that the permission granted to GZRRC for operations and transfer of animals to it and its consequential activities are legal and authorised.

The court also took note of the GZRRC’s submissions about its infrastructure, functioning, the vets, curators, biologists, zoologists and other experts engaged by it, and that the organisation was carrying out its activities strictly in terms of the law.

GZRRC clarified before the court that it would be establishing a Zoological Park which will be open for public display essentially for educational purposes while the rest of its facilities would operate as rescue centers for welfare of animals in need of rescue not just from India but all over the world with the objective of welfare of animals, rescue and rehabilitation and conservation.

The top court also noted that the GZRRC is a nonprofit organization with the main objective of the welfare of animals and

revenue if any generated would be used by GZRRC only for carrying out rescue work.

'Petitioner's not an expert'

In its order, the SC observed that the activist who filed the PIL "is not an expert in the field and has based the petition merely on news reports which too, do not appear to have been made by an expert."

The court also noted that there's hardly any scope to dispute that the GZRRC is a recognised zoo as well as a recognised rescue centre.

"The allegations of the petitioner regarding lack of expertise on the part of respondent No. 2 or regarding commercialisation remain uncertain and it does not appear that the petitioner has carried out the requisite research before moving this court in PIL jurisdiction," it observed.

Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society

In its annual report 2020-21, the GZRRC said that it aims to create awareness amongst people about the importance of biodiversity and be a nodal centre for rescue & rehabilitation of animals, which are in need of immediate care. GZRRC also aims to be a conservation breeding centre working towards bringing back endangered Indian species from the region which are on the brink of extinction.

At GZRRC, the satellite rescue facility housing leopards have been functional along with the quarantine area and the rest of the facilities are being planned and constructed, the report added.

