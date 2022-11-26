'No, I will never forget': Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to 26/11 martyrs

It has been 14 years since Mumbai, the financial capital of India witnessed one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on 26 November 2008. While the incident came as a big jolt for the country’s security forces and exposed the glaring gaps in security and surveillance, it also brought people’s attention to one of the most threatening challenges in recent times. Though it is worth mentioning that it was with the efforts of countless security personnel that none of the 10 Pakistani terrorists escaped as all were taken down by forces, except one, Ajmal Kasab, the only one to be caught alive. However, many innocent lives including those of civilians and security personnel were lost on that date.

At a time when people of Mumbai observe the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and are remembering the brave martyrs, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra also joined in the league and shared his heartfelt tributes.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra shared a picture of the 18 security personnel and wrote, “No, I will never forget. But it’s not the horror or the terror that I will remember. It’s these Heroes who I will remember and who will remain in my heart and head forever.”

No, I will never forget. But it’s not the horror or the terror that I will remember. It’s these Heroes who I will remember and who will remain in my heart and head forever. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/aOyUHfmkuX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 26, 2022



As soon as he shared his post, many took to the comment section and paid their tributes. One wrote, “Very true Sir. Our Indian heroes who fought and died for the country. Great warriors”, while another person commented, “These are true heroes who fought with terrorists till their last breath.”

Sir, still hold tears when i recall the days. 😭

Everywhere we categorise martyrs photographs as per their positions, isn’t it the sacrifices beyond hierarchy ?🇮🇳 Forgive, if there is anything beyond what i need to know. — Dev (@devonline247) November 26, 2022

Salute to the Officers who lost their lives in #MumbaiTerrorAttack 26/11 pic.twitter.com/Tsox0b5mPq — Shagufta Raihaan (@RaihaanShagufta) November 26, 2022

My salute and respect to the Brave hearts.They sacrificed their precious lives for the people. i again again and again give my love and respect to these brave soldiers. — Rajani (@Rajani10781172) November 26, 2022

No matter how much we criticize our Police in our day to day encounter with them primarily because of few corrupt officers. There are always some who make us and the department proud with their sacrifices. 🙏 #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Hum to chup rahenge (@ShekharFlair) November 26, 2022

The Indian Army and the Police are the greatest example of dedication and passion. A true reflection of camaraderie and winning team. I left Mumbai that evening not knowing what is about to happen. These hero’s put an end to that nasty night. — Mukul Varshney (@IMukulVarshney) November 26, 2022



26/11 Mumbai terror attack

It was on the unfortunate day of 26 November 2008 when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrived in Mumbai from Pakistan through the sea route. Upon arriving, they spread across multiple places and opened fire. Some of the places which were most affected included the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House.

Throughout the evening and the night, security forces including the NSG and Mumbai Police carried out extensive operations and killed nine terrorists. Only one was captured alive and he was hanged four years later in 2012.

While the forces did come out as winners, it cost them the loss of 18 security personnel and over 100 civilians.

