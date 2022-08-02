No fear of law and order in Rajasthan, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India, Yadav said whatever happened in Udaipur is condemnable

New Delhi: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said there is no governance in the state.

Yadav was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

"Whatever happened in Udaipur is condemnable... Not just this once incident, I have been monitoring Rajasthan closely for the past four years. There is no governance there. There is no fear of law and order," Yadav said when asked about the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

On recent actions against the Opposition leaders by the Enforcement Directorate, Yadav said, "We believe in the rule of law, we run a transparent government. If someone has done wrong things, then they will be afraid of ED."

At the event, Bachendri Pal was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.

"Honoured to have presented Amrit Ratna award to Bachendri Pal ji, the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, at a function organised by News18 Group," Yadav tweeted.

