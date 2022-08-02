No fear of law and order in Rajasthan, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
Speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India, Yadav said whatever happened in Udaipur is condemnable
New Delhi: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said there is no governance in the state.
Yadav was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.
"Whatever happened in Udaipur is condemnable... Not just this once incident, I have been monitoring Rajasthan closely for the past four years. There is no governance there. There is no fear of law and order," Yadav said when asked about the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.
On recent actions against the Opposition leaders by the Enforcement Directorate, Yadav said, "We believe in the rule of law, we run a transparent government. If someone has done wrong things, then they will be afraid of ED."
At the event, Bachendri Pal was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.
"Honoured to have presented Amrit Ratna award to Bachendri Pal ji, the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, at a function organised by News18 Group," Yadav tweeted.
Honoured to have presented Amrit Ratna award to Bachendri Pal ji, the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, at a function organised by News18 Group. pic.twitter.com/5TavQAqVAc
— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 2, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Government campaign against illegal mining nothing to do with seers movement, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot also said that the mines in Adibadri and Kankachal Parvat were legal mines and there was no illegal mining in these areas
Need to give women dignified atmosphere at work: Bhupender Yadav
The Union Environment Minister has advised against creating "roadblocks" for women in the name of societal values
First trial run expected in 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw on bullet train project
5G auctions witnessed good response because of the reforms in the telecom sector, the Union Minister said