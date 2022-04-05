No encouragement from Congress' top brass, keeping my options open: Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel ahead of Gujarat polls

Faisal Patel's latest post on the micro-bogging site has led to widespread speculation. Though he did not specify what kind of encouragement he was looking for, however, many believe it could be linked to his possible electoral debut

New Delhi: "Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," tweeted Faisal Patel, son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who now appears to be wary of Congress' future. With the post, Faisal drops big hint about his plans ahead of the keenly awaited Gujarat Assembly polls 2022.

Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open — Faisal Patel (@mfaisalpatel) April 5, 2022

The tweet comes minutes after party interim President Sonia Gandhi chaired a Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meet in the national capital.

For the unversed, Ahmed Patel was the closest loyalist of Sonia Gandhi and family.

Now, Faisal Patel's latest post on the micro-bogging site has led to widespread speculation. Though he did not specify what kind of encouragement he was looking for, however, many believe it could be linked to his possible electoral debut.

Earlier, Faisal gave indications that he was willing to contest elections on Congress ticket from Bharuch constituency in the Gujarat polls scheduled later this year.

Last year, Faisal suggested that he could be the Congress face from the seat if the party high-command wishes it. A report by PTI had quoted him saying, "If the high command wishes, I will also fight elections, preferably from Bharuch, because that is my area."

Also, in the past Faisal Ahmed has met with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the meeting had also attracted a lot of attention among the people in the political fraternity.

In a post on Twitter on 27 March 2022, Faisal had said that from 1 April 2022, he would begin touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch and Narmada districts. He later pushed his plan of campaigning due to Ramzan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.