No cutting chai! What is so special about the Assam gold tea that was auctioned for Rs 1 lakh?

Indians are known for their love for tea but will they go to the length of shelling a lakh to get some of the finest tea leaves? The simple answer is yes. Recently, a rare variety of organic tea from Assam's Golaghat district named Pabhojan Gold Tea was sold at a whopping Rs 1 lakh per kg.

As per a report by NDTV, the tea sold by Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate received the highest price at an auction at Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC). It was purchased by Esah Tea, an Assam-based tea brand.

What is so special about Pabhojan Gold Tea?

According to the report, Pabhojan Gold Tea is created from the best second flush tips harvested from the tea estate. It has a bright yellow liquor with a relaxing aftertaste. The tips turn golden and add a hue to the beverage.

The buyer, Bijit Sharma, the CEO of Esah Tea, said that the tea would enable them to make one of the best tea blends from Assam.

"For tea connoisseurs, this is an experience in a cup. Our customers are spread across the globe and will understand the taste and value of this variety. We are glad to be able to continue with our mission to provide them with authentic Assam tea flavours," he said.

The tea is also expensive for its rarity. The owners, Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate, produce only one kg of this variety of tea.

“The price it fetched is something that will help the Assam Tea industry regain its lost fame," Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate's owner Rakhi Dutta Saikia said.

The tea is available in 20gm and 50gm packets for Rs 1,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

Earlier record sales

In December last year, another rare variety of tea from Assam named Manohari Gold fetched Rs 99,999 per kg under the pan-India auction at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.

According to The Indian Express, the tea variety broke its own record after 2020’s auction price of Rs 75,000 per kg.

The Manohari Gold has a history of making records as in 2018 it became the most expensive tea sold at any auction in India. It was sold at Rs 39,001 per kg.

The Manohari Gold tea variety is known for its malty flavour and golden colour when brewed.

“There is less production, which is why the price it sells has been breaking record year after year. The manufacturing process itself is costly with approximately only 80 grams of buds plucked per day, as compared to 20-25 kgs of tea leaves plucked per day,” said Rajan Lohia from Suntok Tea Company, which owns the tea estate.

According to Moneycontrol, the tea is made from a special clone, by plucking just the bud early in the morning – between 5 and 7.30 a.m. Monsoon time – June and July – is the best season for Manohari Gold tea.

There are some tea varieties that sell for crores. For example, Da Hong Pao tea from China’s Wuyi mountains can be priced as high as Rs 8.5 crore per kg.

With inputs from agencies

