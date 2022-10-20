‘No country can emerge stronger without self-reliance in defence’: CDS Gen Chauhan at Def Expo 2022

New Delhi: Pushing for complete self-reliance in the defence sector, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday said in modern times no country can aspire to emerge stronger without achieving self-reliance in defence, research and development and manufacturing of weapons.

Mentioning the ongoing war in Ukraine, heightened tensions around Taiwan straits and growing instability globally, CDS General Chauhan said given the fragile nature of regional and global security, nations need to be equipped so that they do not depend on other countries for their defence needs.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine, heightened tensions around Taiwan straits, growing instability post-withdrawal of the United States troops from Afghanistan has highlighted the fragile nature of regional and global security. This has reinforced belief in self-reliance in the defence sector,” the CDS said at the ongoing Defence-Expo 2022.

Moving forward in any joint venture, India would be looking at not only transferring manufacturing technology but also designing technology, he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the Defence Expo being held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, said the Centre has set itself a target of achieving defence exports of USD 5 billion by the end of 2025.

The minister also informed that the government was eyeing an overall turnover of USD 22 billion in defence production by 2025.

Singh elaborated on the steps that the Centre had taken to boost local defence manufacturing such as increase in procurement categories.

“The path to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India consists of a comprehensive set of policy frameworks that seeks to build indigenous technological and production capacity and capability with cooperation, participation and collaborations with reputed institutions and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from friendly nations,” the Defence Minister said.

