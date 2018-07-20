You are here:
No-confidence motion: #BhookampAaneWalaHai hashtag on Twitter mocks Rahul Gandhi's 2016 'earthquake' statement

India FP Staff Jul 20, 2018 12:18:30 IST

As Rahul Gandhi prepares to speak on behalf of the Congress in the no-confidence motion debate on Friday, BJP MPs and supporters are taking the opportunity to remind him of his "earthquake" statement in December 2016. Twitter is abound with memes and posts in anticipation of Rahul's speech, with the hashtag #BhookampAaneWalaHai trending.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation bomb dropped in December 2016, Gandhi said that "an earthquake would come" if he was allowed to speak in Parliament. “The government is running away from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see the sort of earthquake that will take place,” he said.

Twitter is having field day with Gandhi's declaration, as the Congress president has been granted 38 minutes to speak during the no-confidence motion that has been moved against the government in the on-going Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge is the other speaker on behalf of the Congress.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav pointed out that the Congress had been allotted more time than the mover of the motion TDP, who has been given only 13 minutes by the Speaker.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "Get ready to enjoy the earthquake."

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya posted a poll asking how many times can an earthquake occur in 38 minutes, if one occurs every 15 minutes.

A favourite on the social media site is an edited video of past bloopers in Gandhi's speeches in Parliament.

One of the saffron party leaders Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga posted a series of illustrated memes with the trending hashtag #BhookampAaneWalaHai.

 

 

Bagga also said that Gandhi should not be allowed to leave Parliament before his "earthquake speech".

Former comedian-actor and current BJP MP Paresh Rawal questioned Gandhi's articulation saying that if Gandhi is able to talk for 15 minutes "without fumbling or making a mistake, then there will sure be an earthquake".

Follow all the LIVE updates from Parliament here


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 12:18 PM

