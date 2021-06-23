In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 97.50 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 88.23 per litre

The prices of fuel have not been changed on Wednesday, 23 June. After fuel prices increased up to 28 paise on Tuesday, the prices of petrol and diesel touched record highs in many cities. State run oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum, IOC and Bharat Petroleum decide the rate of fuel everyday at 6 am.

The difference in rates in different cities is because of the value added tax (VAT) and other local charges.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 97.50 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 88.23 per litre. The price of a litre of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 103.63 while diesel costs Rs 95.72 for one litre.

The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata today is Rs 97.38 while diesel costs Rs 91.08 for one litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 98.65 per litre and Rs 92.83 for one litre of diesel.

In Pune, the price of one litre of petrol is Rs 103.23 while the same quantity of diesel costs Rs 93.85 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol costs Rs 95.25 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 88.83 for the same quantity. The petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs 101.33 for one litre while diesel costs Rs 96.17 for the same quantity.

Since 4 May, fuel prices have been increased 28 times. In 2021, prices of fuel have been increased up to Rs 15.20 per litre.

After industry data showed that the US crude inventories were down more than expected, a gain in the prices of oil was seen on Wednesday.