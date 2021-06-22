Petrol price in major cities: In Chennai, the cost is Rs 98.65 per litre while for diesel it is priced at Rs 92.83

On Tuesday, 22 June, the fuel price increased up to 28 paise. After remaining unchanged on Monday, 21 June, the fuel rates have increased again. So far, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased 28 times since 4 May, reported Financial Express. https://www.financialexpress.com/market/commodities/petrol-and-diesel-price-today-21-june-2021-fuel-rates-hiked-again-check-prices-in-delhi-mumbai-pune-here/2275899/ With the hike on Tuesday, the rates have touched record-high in several places.

As reported by CNBC TV18,https://www.cnbctv18.com/economy/petrol-diesel-prices-touch-new-heights-after-fresh-hike-today-9737191.htm in the month of June, fuel prices have been increased by Rs 3. It also reports that the fuel prices have been hiked up to Rs 15.20 per litre so far in 2021.

The price of one litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 97.50 after it increased by 28 paise today. With an increase of 26 paise in its price, diesel costs Rs 88.23 per litre in Delhi today.

Among the major cities, fuel is the costliest in the financial capital of the country. In Mumbai, the price of petrol increased by 27 paise from Rs 103.36 on 21 June to Rs 103.63 per litre. Diesel price was hiked by 28 paise in the city and it now stands at Rs 95.72 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 97.38 per litre today while diesel is priced at Rs 91.08 for one litre.

The petrol price in Chennai is Rs 98.65 per litre while the same quantity of diesel is priced at Rs 92.83.

Fuel rates are decided by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and IOC. The changes in fuel price are effective starting from 6 am every day.

The difference in price in different states is because of the value-added tax (VAT) and other local charges.