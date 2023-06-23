No cell phone towers, no antennas: NDMC issues guidelines to protect aesthetics of Central Vista
To maintain the aesthetics of Central Vista, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has announced that no cell phone towers should be erected around the area.
The civic body issued 37 guidelines for the installation of communication towers to bring a degree of “uniformity” in and around Central Vista.
The NDMC policy modifies the rules for the installation of communication towers by cellular and basic telecom operators on rooftops and ground bases within the premises and in the area under the jurisdiction of the Council.
The document said that installation of towers and antennas should be done in a manner that they do not disturb the heritage of the area.
The mobile towers installed without permission post issuance of this policy may be regularised as per rules along with a penalty of Rs 10,000 per month from the date of installation of the tower, it added.
The policy will also effectively increase the one-time permission charge from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for five years.
“A monthly licence fee of Rs. 292 per sq. ft. plus service tax subject to a minimum of Rs 50,000,” the policy mentioned.
The antennae and towers, including appurtenances and equipment, should be located at the rear end of the plot and not be visible from the main entrance and road, the document said, adding no diesel generator sets are allowed at the tower site to cater to the power requirements of the antenna.
While installing towers and antennas, either ground-based or on the rooftop, is off-limits, a committee set up by NDMC can be consulted for special cases.
The committee will be chaired by NDMC Chairperson with members to be co-opted from Central Vista Committee.
