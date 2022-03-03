NMDC Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview to begin for over 160 apprentice posts; check details here

As per the official notice, applicants who have undergone or have already registered for apprenticeship training cannot apply for the vacancies

NMDC Limited, Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Kirandul Complex has issued a notification inviting applicants for the walk-in-interview for Graduate Apprentice, Technician (Diploma) Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible applicants can register themselves for the walk-in-interview at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in portal. The interview will start from 10 March, 2022 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit to apply for the posts is 18 years whereas the upper age limit is 30 years as on 31 March, 2022. NMDC has allowed the upper age relaxation for the reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice: Applicants applying for this post should be ITI passed in relevant trade.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates possess 4 year Degree in Chemical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Electrical And Electronic Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Mining Engineering.

Technician Apprentice: Should posses 3-year Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Electrical And Electronic Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/Mining Engineering.

The walk-in-interview will be held from 9 am to 5.30 pm at Balia Club, B.I.O.M, Kirandul Complex, Kirandul District Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) - 494556. “Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Kirandul Complex will not guarantee any employment after completion of Apprenticeship Training. Suppression of facts may lead to disqualification at any stage of the selection process” said the official notice.

As per the notice, applicants who have undergone/ undergoing/already registered for Apprenticeship Training cannot apply for the vacancies.

With this recruitment drive, the NMDC aims to fill a total of 168 Apprentice posts, of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Apprentices, 130 vacancies for Trade Apprentices and 11 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

